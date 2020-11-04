Mumbai: Environmentalists say Centre's plot is to destroy Aarey but they will not allow it

While the government of India has asked the MMRC to stop the construction of the car depot at Kanjurmarg, city-based green activists are saying that they are not surprised with the move and were expecting it. Environmentalists have also questioned where was the salt pan department when development took place on salt pan lands at other places.

Sources from the government told mid-day that they are taking the view of legal experts and the construction will not stop.

On Tuesday a newspaper had reported that the central government has asked the state government to stop the construction of the car depot at Kanjurmarg.



Former CM Devendra Fadnavis had insisted on construction of the car depot at Aarey. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has written a letter to the government of Maharashtra stating it should ask MMRDA to stop the ongoing work of the car depot on the Kanjurmarg land immediately, as 'it would be against the interest of GOI'.

Metropolitan Commissioner R A Rajeev and MMRDA spokesperson B G Pawar were unavailable for comment.

However, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday evening tweeted, 'The Kanjurmarg land allotted by the Collector to MMRDA for the car depot of Metro has always been with Govt of Maharashtra as per revenue records. The Collector, Mumbai Suburban has done due diligence of all land records and all sub-judice matters in all competent courts. The MMRDA will therefore carry on with its work for Metro joint Car Depots at Kanjurmarg as earlier decided.'

'Land records in state's name'

Talking to mid-day, environmentalist Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti and member of Aarey Conservation Group said, 'We were anticipating such things from the central government and BJP supporters. I am taking names very consciously because they are the ones who are hell bent on destroying Aarey and will go to any extent for this. The land records in Kanjurmarg are in the name of the government of Maharashtra or the revenue records.'

'Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been on record saying that moving the car shed to Kanjurmarg was not feasible, simply because Rs 5,000 crore will have to be paid to a private individual. We want to know who is this private individual? Is the GOI a private individual and why are these games being played? Where was the salt pan lands department or GOI when places like Chheda Nagar, Garodia Nagar etc were reclaimed? Much of Navi Mumbai city has been constructed on salt pan land. Let's not talk about the other places, but of this particular survey number in Kanjurmarg, which is claimed to be under dispute, 141 hectares has been given for a garbage dumping proposal, and for that the salt pan department and GOI had no problem. But when four car sheds are coming up at one place and there will be optimum use of land, suddenly they have sprung up on ownership,' he added.

'The Kanjurmarg dumping area is inside an intertidal area surrounded by mangroves and the government did not move a finger to protect it. Instead, a dried up land, where tide water has not reached in a decade is being contested now. People should understand that the plot here is to destroy Aarey and our battle to protect it will continue,' he said further.

'Fadnavis's false claim exposed'

Activist Zoru Bhathena said, 'Since 2015 the Fadnavis government has been making false claims that the Kanjurmarg plot is under litigation, claimed by private parties and that there is a stay. Now the truth has been revealed that the plot was litigation free and in the government's own possession. Now, to put a spoke in the wheels, Mr Fadnavis has used his good offices at the Centre to make them claim that this land belongs to the central government. What is there in this Kanjurmarg plot that he is so keen to protect?'

141

Area in hectares at Kanjur supposedly meant for garbage

