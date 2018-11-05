Mumbai: Even after 8 years, MHADA building residents yet to get back flats

national

The Vartak Nagar premises had been given to a builder in 2010 for redevelopment

The residents of Siddhivinayak building have been staging a hunger strike for the past five days

About 200 residents of a Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) building in Vartak Nagar area, most of whom are senior citizens, are on the verge of becoming homeless, as even after eight years of the building going into redevelopment, they are yet to get possession of their flats. In protest against this, the residents have been staging a hunger strike in the area for the past five days.

According to sources, in 2010, the residents of Siddhivinayak building had entered into a deal with builder Rajesh Muthha, who had promised to redevelop the structure within two years and give them possession of their homes. Though he has finished reconstruction work, it's not possible for people to reside at the premises, as Muthha does not have an Occupation Certificate (OC) for the building. Not only this, even without a Commencement Certificate he has managed to construct 22 floors on the same premises. What is worse, he has even stopped paying money to the residents for rent since the past one year.

Speaking to mid-day, Sachin Kadam, secretary of the society, said, "Our three generations have resided in this building. As it was in a very bad shape, we asked the builder to redevelop it. He had assured us that the flats would be ready in two years. He did not have the Commencement Certificate for more than four floors, yet he has constructed 22 floors. Some of the residents have even died in the past eight years. The building also does not have an OC, and the builder has stopped giving us money for rent as well. Some of the senior citizens have asked their family members to accommodate them in their houses."

Sources said that the residents have given a letter in this regard to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials and the Thane commissioner of police as well. Speaking to mid-day, Sandip Malvi, public relations officer, TMC, said, "I will check the papers and let you know what the civic body can do in this regard. We will look into the matter." Even after repeated attempts to contact Muthha, he remained unavailable for comments.

