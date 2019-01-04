Mumbai: Exhale your way to health at this workshop in Khar

things-to-do

A yoga and detox workshop aims to firm up your resolution to eat right and stay fit

Smoothie Bowl

Start the first Sunday of the year on a healthy note at a workshop that combines yoga and a healthy detox brunch to accompany it. The class will include asanas that focus on postures involving many twists that thus enable cleansing of the inte­s­tines. "It boosts metabolism and he­lps people develop the ideal alkalinity wi­thin their digestive systems," says Ra­veena Taurani, founder-CEO of Yo­g­isattva, a gourmet organic plant-based brand, who will be conducting the workshop.

The asanas fall under vinyasa yoga and comprise continuous movement as you switch postures, wh­ile focusing on the breathing. This flow allows the heart rate to be akin to when you're doing cardio, enabling you to develop stamina while doing the asana, Taurani adds.



Taurani doing the Trikonasana

The workshop is open to be­ginners and seasoned practi­t­ioners, and Taurani suggests fo­l­lowing it up with three rounds of su­rya namaskars every day, which should take about three minutes per round. "Only daily practice will lead to true benefit from these asanas," she adds.

With exercise, it is equally crucial to get the right kind of nutrition. And so, the yoga session will be followed by an all-organic, vegan and gluten-free detox meal in­c­luding dishes like green smoothie bowls, detox vegan salad and raw vegan pizza slices. "These days, the word detox is often abused and used incorrectly. People think it means a liquid diet or starvation. But, this detox is just another way of eating wholesome, plant-based, unprocessed and nutrient-dense foods.

This is a way of life and not a diet with an expiration date, which allows the body to digest food better, thus resulting in a healthier gut," Taurani explains, warning that one shouldn't make the mistake of starving oneself as that's where trouble starts. "You put your body in severe digestive distress," she reminds. She also suggests wearing comfortable yoga clothes and eating a fruit or a handful of nuts before the session.

On January 6, 11 am AT Yogisattva, 16th Road, Khar West.

Log on to yogisattva.com

Call 9867455009

Cost Rs 3,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates