Mumbai experiences the coldest day at 15.2 degree celsius

IMD says winds from north chilling the air, to last a few more days

With the minimum temperature dropping to as low as 15.2 degrees Celsius, Thursday became the coldest day in Mumbai this month. The cold weather is likely to continue for two more days, after which the change in wind flow is expected to result in a very slight increase in temperature, but the chill will continue.



A couple snuggles while enjoying a chilly evening at Marine Drive. Pic/Bipin Kokate

For a coastal city like Mumbai, chilly weather is not a regular phenomenon. However, as opposed to its regular weather conditions, Mumbaikars have been feeling a noticeable chill in the past few days, with many even having to buy winter clothes. The temperature in the city is seeing a constant dip over the past few days. From being a constant 17 degrees Celsius for a few days, the temperature has been dropping steadily.

“These are northeast winds flowing towards Mumbai, causing this cold weather and a dip in temperatures. Winds coming from the north are bound to chill the air. This will continue for at least two days, with temperatures dipping further. But after that the wind flow is expected to change. While the temperature may rise slightly, there will not be any major difference as we do not expect it to make any huge impact, and the chilly weather will continue,” said Ajay Kumar, scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius in Colaba and 15.2 degrees Celsius in Santacruz. The maximum temperature recorded was 33.4 degrees Celsius in Colaba and 33.8 degrees Celsius in Santacruz.

While the nights are observed to be chillier than the mornings, experts explained that the temperature drop is mostly seen in the night readings, while there is a marginal increase in it during the morning readings. Nights will continue to remain colder.

17

The temperature (Celsius)âÂÂover the last few days

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go