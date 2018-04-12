Mumbai: Fake news of paper leak causes panic among BCom students

There was panic among semester VI BCom students of MU when an image - a screenshot of a tweet from varsity's official Twitter handle stating that Wednesday's paper of 'Export Marketing' would be re-scheduled as it had been leaked



Representation pic

"It is fake news. There was no leak of the paper and there is absolutely no re-exam. Student need not panic," clarified Vinod Malale, officiating registrar and PRO for the Examination Section of MU.

