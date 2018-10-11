Mumbai: Fake rumours about terrorists entering Dahanu village keeps police on toes

national

A police source revealed that the message about 4 terrorist suspects entering the Chikhale village had gone viral of Whatsapp and social media

It is said that the suspicious terrorists entered Palghar through the sea shore. All pics/Hanif Patel

Messages about four suspected terrorist entering the Chikhale village of Dahanu taluka were broadcasted on WhatsApp and social media until late night on October 9. The Palghar district police was trying to verifying the message and security was rushed to the spot immediately and began the search operation on the wee hours of October 9.

But to the failure of the Mumbai police, they didn't find anything suspicious and were not able to track any terrorist as yet. A police source revealed that the message about 4 terrorist suspects entering the Chikhale village had gone viral of Whatsapp and social media. It was stated that the terrorist came to Chikhale village via a boat and through the seashore. The suspected terrorists were carrying bags on their shoulder which was similar to the terrorist of 26/11 incident.

The investigation is under process. The police also made an appeal to the citizens to not believe in rumors and circulate such massage's." said Hemant Katkar, Public relations officer, Superintendent of Police, Palghar.

Also Read: Mumbai: Dahanu forest department releases Microchipped turtles in the sea

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates