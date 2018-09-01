Mumbai: Dahanu forest department releases Microchipped turtles in the sea

national

In a first of its kind initiative, the microchips were fitted on two Olive Ridley turtles as they were released in the sea

Deputy Forest Officer Nanasaheb Ladkat and Marathi film actress Pooja Sawant release an Olive Ridley turtle

In a first of its kind initiative in Mumbai, the Dahanu forest department along with NGO Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare Association (WCAWA) fitted microchips on two Olive Ridley turtles and released them in the sea.

Dr Dinesh Vinherkar, a turtle expert and a consultant associated with the Injured Sea Turtle and Wildlife Treatment Center run under the Dahanu forest division and supported by WCAWA, said, "The microchips that have been inserted were procured a week back, and on Wednesday, we received permission from the forest department. After fitting the microchips, the Olive Ridleys were released in the sea."

According to sources, the microchips were fitted on the carapace of the turtles near their hind legs. Deputy Forest Officer Nanasaheb Ladkat and Marathi actress Pooja Sawant were a part of the releasing exercise.

Honorary Wildlife Warden of Palghar, Dhaval Kansara, who is also a member of WCAWA, said, "In the upcoming months, more turtles will be fitted with microchips and released in the sea. The Injured Sea Turtle and Wildlife Treatment Center has about 50-60 turtles." Sources further added that after all the turtles are fitted with microchips and released in their natural environment, satellite telemetry studies would also be conducted.

"In the first phase, we'll insert microchips in the turtles that were rescued or brought to the centre in injured conditions. The microchips won't give us real-time updates but if the same turtle gets washed ashore at some other beach, then we'll be able to scan the microchip and identify it," added Vinherkar.

