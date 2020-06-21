Mumbai: Families find it difficult to bury deceased COVID-19 positive relatives

The family of Bhagyamma Parsha, who succumbed to the virus, had to cough up Rs 20,000 to hire the services of private grave-diggers

Even as the BMC has informed the Bombay HC that the novel Coronavirus cannot be transmitted via dead bodies, Catholic families across the city have been finding it hard to bury their deceased COVID-19 positive relatives at the Sewri Cemetery.

On June 12, the BMC had also issued a circular directing all Christian cemeteries across the city to accept bodies of COVID-19 patients. The circular had instructed health officers across 24 wards to allow the disposal of bodies, as per the guidelines laid down by the Central government. The same day, 59-year-old Mazagaon resident Richard Peters was admitted to St George Hospital's ICU after complaining of severe breathlessness; he was consequently found to be COVID positive and passed away the following day. On June 14, Peters became the first COVID-19 patient to be laid to rest under the new guidelines at Sewri Christian cemetery. Yet, authorities at the cemetery refused to offer service of the grave-diggers.



Mazagaon resident Richard Peters, who died of COVID-19, and his wife

Abel Correira, 52, Peter's childhood friend, said: "We had to arrange for private grave-diggers, as the authorities told us that labourers at the cemetery were worried about contracting the virus."

On June 15, Bhoiwada resident Shara Vichare Patel's mum Bhagyamma Parsha succumbed to COVID-19 at Nair Hospital. When Patel's family members approached Sewri Christian cemetery, they also faced a similar situation. "The first thing I was asked, when we approached the cemetery authorities, is whether my mother was a COVID-19 patient. When we told them about her case history, they asked us to find someone to dig the grave. They also gave us a burial spot somewhere in the corner of the cemetery." Patel had to pay close to R20,000 to make arrangements for private undertakers.

Activist Cyril Dara, secretary of Christian Reform United People Association (CRUPA), who has been demanding for proper burials and last rites for deceased COVID-19 Catholics, said that the Sewri Christian cemetery has refused at least 12 COVID-19 burials. "The cemetery usually charges R800 for burial. Families are now forced to shell four to five times the amount to bury the dead."

When mid-day reached out to Father Michael Govias, chairman of the Sewri Christian Cemetery, he refused to discuss the issue over a phone call. Reverend Samuel Christudoss, one of the trustees of the cemetery, said, "If the workers are not willing, we cannot do anything."

