Mumbai: Family create ruckus in Cooper Hospital after death of patient

Relatives of a patient, who died at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted for treatment, created ruckus at the hospital premises on June 19. The family members alleged that the patient was administered an injection after which he died.

In the video of the ruckus created at the hospital, the agitated family members can be seen harassing and abusing the medical staff on duty.

#WATCH Mumbai: Relatives of a patient, who died at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted for treatment, create ruckus at the hospital. His family alleges that he was administered an injection after which he died. (Note: Abusive language) (19.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/qm9bC8lBPD — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

The Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, however, defended the hospital administration and termed the allegations by the family of the deceased as "unfortunate".

He was bleeding from mouth&was immediately given primary aid. Symptoms of pneumonia were seen. Symptoms of pneumonia&COVID are similar, cause of death was registered as pneumonia&suspected COVID. As per ICMR protocol his body was handed over to Police but family got agitated: BMC — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

The civic body said that some symptoms of pneumonia and COVID-19 are similar and the patient had been suspected of having the disease, following which the hospital had followed all guidelines laid down by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Further details are awaited.

