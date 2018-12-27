Mumbai: Farmer Dharma Patil's son detained during Devendra Fadnavis's Dhule visit

national

A man, whose father committed suicide at the state secretariat earlier this year, was detained by the police Wednesday during Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' visit to Dhule district. Police feared that Narendra Patil (32), a resident of Viravan village, would stage a protest during the chief minister's visit, an official said.



Patil's father Dharma Patil (84), a farmer, committed suicide by consuming poison in front of Mantralaya in Mumbai in January this year. As Narendra was detained by the police, his mother accompanied him and sat with him in the Dondaicha police station, the police official said.



The chief minister was in Dondaicha in Dhule district of North Maharashtra for the inauguration of the building of Dondaicha-Warvade Municipal Council. It was feared that Narendra Patil could stage a sit-in or even try to immolate himself during the chief minister's visit to press his demand, the police official said. He was held under the Mumbai Police Act and released after the chief minister left the district.



Recently, Narendra Patil was in the news when he climbed a mobile tower in his village to protest a `breach of promise' by some ministers who had assured him that those responsible for his father's death would face action. His father allegedly committed suicide to protest the paltry Rs 4 lakh he got when his five acres of land was acquired for a solar power plant.

