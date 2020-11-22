Mumbai: Father-son die in bike crash on Western Express Highway

Two men were killed on Saturday morning after their bike crashed into a parked vehicle on the Western Express Highway at Vakola bridge. The deceased, identified as Ravi Mali, 31, and his father Shrimani Mali, 70, were residents of Yadav Chawl at Shivaji Nagar in Pathanwadi, Malad East. According to primary investigation, the driver and helper of the van had gone to find a mechanic as their van had broken down. Both have been arrested by the Kherwadi police.

The driver, identified as Mangeni Malhale, had parked his pick-up van on Vakola Bridge on the north-bound side. Police said that the accused did not switch on the indicator to caution other motorists and left the van unguarded. The Kherwadi police have also arrested the helper under section 283 of the IPC for causing "danger or obstruction in a public way." Police sources confirmed that around 2,172 cases were registered across Mumbai for illegal parking on the highway and the main road in 2019. This year, more than 1,500 cases have been registered.

Speaking with mid-day, police inspector Meghna Burande of Kherwadi police station said, "Ravi and his father Shrimani were going to buy flowers at Dadar Flower Market as they run a flower business in Malad. At 6 am, they reached the Vakola bridge, but couldn't spot the broken-down van on the bridge. When Ravi noticed the vehicle, he tried to overtake it, but the bike crashed into it. Both men died on the spot."

A relative of deceased said that Ravi lost his mother 20 years ago and lived with his father and two elder sisters, Laxmi and Ritu. Another police official said, "We are regularly registering FIRs for illegal parking on the highway, and if the driver is not caught at the spot, we take a photo of the vehicle, register the case."

