Mumbai: Father-son duo killed in road accident after dumper crushes them in Andheri

Their scooty allegedly slipped from the edge of cement road at Lakshmi Nagar Signal on Ghatkopar-Andheri Link road and got crushed by a dumper causing death on the spot.

Pic courtesy/ Anurag Kamble - Angry crowd gathered to protest against the accident

Andheri: The death of a father and son on Thursday at Lakshmi Nagar Signal on Ghatkopar-Andheri Link road, triggered agitation by local residents against Police in Ghatkopar. Mohammed Jamil Bashir Sayyed (35), a resident of Nityanand Nagar, Ghatkopar (E) went to receive his son Raza (7), from his school on Thursday afternoon around 2-2.30 pm.

On their way back home, Mohammed's bike slipped while on the edge of the cement road and both fell off. "They were crushed by the rear tyres of a dumper carrying cement bags. Pedestrians immediately took the injured to Rajawadi Hospital, where both were declared dead on arrival," said an officer from Pant Nagar police station.



Enraged by the incident, Rakhi Jadhav, the local corporator, staged a protest by blocking - 'Rasta Roko', at the accident spot. "The road has been dug up from the sides, making paver blocks uneven and many such accidents have happened here due to the negligence of the contractor," said Rakhi Jadhav.

"We demand an FIR against the contractor who built this road and the road engineer who inspected it and all the concerned officials for the state of the road," Jadhav added.



Residents also claim that the movement of heavy vehicles is rampant in the area and traffic cops have no control over it. DCP (zone 3) Akhilesh Kumar Singh arrived at the spot around 5 pm and requested agitators to register a complaint and allow the road to clear. "We have booked the dumper driver for the accident. He was beaten up by angry pedestrians after the accident and has been admitted to Sion Hospital," said another officer.

