Mumbai: Fed up of debts, share broker commits suicide from high-rise in Borivli

He was under a huge debt and also faced a downfall in his business, mentally depressed with his situation, he committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise tower.

Representational image

A 36-year-old share broker, also a real estate agent, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise tower on Wednesday afternoon in Borivli West. The deceased identified as Alok Tanna was residing in Saffron tower in IC Colony, Borivli West.

According to the MHB police station, Tanna committed suicide by jumping from the 13th floor of his building and died on the spot. The MHB police rushed to the spot immediately and sent the body for an autopsy. Police also found a suicide note from his house which revealed that due to financial crises and loss in his business, he took such a drastic step. He was in huge debt as he had lent money to certain people who did not return it while the ones he borrowed money from asked for the money back. He was mentally disturbed due to which he decided to commit suicide.

Alok Tanna is survived by his wife and a son, who were home at the time of the incident. "We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and the investigation is underway." said senior inspector Pandit Thakery from MHB police station.

