Mumbai: Fed up of potholes, Kalyan residents protest against civic bodies

mumbai

Tired of the poor condition of the roads, residents stage a civil protest

Residents sitting in front of giant potholes are planning to protest till the roads are repaired

Potholes continue to claim more lives in Kalyan. Owing to this, residents and political parties have come forward and held a protest against the indifference of civic bodies in providing good roads, such as the Patripul bridge, which is a major link between Kalyan (West) and Dombivli. They have started a civil protest, saying they will not vote in the next election until the potholes on the roads are repaired.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Restored Cooperage Road survives Friday showers

Sharad Pawar, a resident of Kalyan Adharwadi who travels to Dombivli, said, "We are trying to highlight the terrible conditions of the roads in Kalyan-Dombivli area every year. Why are these officers forcing commuters to spend long hours in traffic jams every day? There are so many potholes on the road that it leads to the death of people, due to two-wheelers losing their balance and falling into such potholes. How many years do we need to face this, I want to ask the government."

Also Read: Auto drivers now refuse fares going to Kalyan

More than 40 residents came forward for this protest. Sunita Jaiswal, another resident, said, "We heard that there are some chemicals that are rain-resistant and cannot create more potholes. PWD or MSRDC can use extra-efficient tricks to arrest this situation of roads, but they are reluctant to do this."

Last year, Eknath Shinde, cabinet minister of PWD, had directed the authorities to fill the potholes before Ganesh Chaturthi. But why just Ganesh Chathurti and not year-round, ask residents. MNS workers also joined in the protest. They highlighted the inefficient management of traffic on roads by the authorities and demanded an FIR against the road maintenance firm.

Also Read: Cop on duty avoiding pothole run over by truck in Ambernath

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates