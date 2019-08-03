Mumbai Rains: Restored Cooperage Road survives Friday showers

mumbai-rains

mid-day impact: After this paper's expose about shoddy work, civic body ensures that cratered road in Fort is fixed

After

After mid-day reported the civic body's shoddy repair work on a pothole-ridden Cooperage Road, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed that it has completed the work of repairing the bad patches and potholes on the entire stretch. Addressing a complaint tweeted by the parent of a child studying at the Campion School located on this road, the BMC said that the issue has been attended to and the road is now under observation.



Before: The pothole-ridden road on July 27 and the repaired road on August 1. Pic/Suresh Karkera

One such parent and NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto took to Twitter on Saturday to complain about the road. The BMC immediately acknowledged the problem only to address it over three days later. When it finally did so on Tuesday night, the BMC also posted pictures of the repaired road where potholes reappeared the very next afternoon when Crasto and mid-day visited the spot. The principal of Campion School also pointed out that the road was laid only in April this year and only a few showers had exposed the sub-standard quality of work done.



After Clyde Crasto pointed out the shoddy repair work

On Thursday though, the entire stretch was repaired and it has survived the heavy showers that the city witnessed throughout Friday. While Wednesday saw labourers brushing the gravel back into the potholes, the picture on Friday afternoon was quite different - that of a road without any craters.



August 1: The entire stretch was mended by the A ward on Friday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The BMC has said that the road has been kept under observation. A civic official said that this would mean that the contractor will be pulled up again if a bad spot is reported. With the advent of Twitter, the BMC seems to have become more active in addressing complaints and updating their status online. BMC A ward tweeted on Thursday around 10.20 pm, stating, "Sir potholes/bad patches on Cooperage road attended and said site is kept under observation."

Miles to go

Crasto, however, said that finishing up one road was hardly an achievement. "It does not end here. We will keep this crusade on to highlight the problems of Mumbaikars and will ensure that their voice reaches the BMC and those running it for more than 20 years."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates