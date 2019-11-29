Mumbai: Filmmaker Bharat Shah's grandson gets bail in cop assault case

Yash Mehta, grandson of film producer Bharat Shah, was on Thursday granted bail in a case related to the alleged assault on policemen at a pub in south Mumbai. Mehta was arrested on Saturday following a brawl at 'Dirty Buns SoBo' pub on Bhulabhai Desai Road in Gamdevi.

He was granted bail by sessions judge Dinesh Deshmukh, who opined that investigation was almost over and custody of the accused was not further required. The accused was represented by advocates Parvez Memon and Waseem Pangarkar. They had argued that Mehta had no role in the alleged offence and was wrongly implicated.

Police had registered two FIRs in connection with the alleged incident. Shah, 75, and his son Rajiv, 55, were named accused in the case. The Gamdevi police had gone to the pub after a complaint about a scuffle between two groups, an official had said. A drunk patron allegedly thrashed a constable and tore his uniform, following which three persons, including Mehta were detained and taken to Gamdevi police station.

