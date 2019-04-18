Mumbai: Filmmaker breaks door to woman's flat, assaults her in Versova

crime

Police arrest Aniket Arun Naik for breaking into girlfriend's house in Versova in an inebriated condition and banged on the theatre artiste's door

The broken main door of Nancy GillÃ¢Â€Â™s house; (right) the bedroom door that he broke, too

The Versova police on Tuesday evening arrested a 32-year-old Konkani filmmaker for breaking into the house of his ex-girlfriend in Versova and allegedly assaulting her. Sources told mid-day that Aniket Arun Naik, who lives with his parents in Vashi, went to Versova to Nancy Gill's house around 4 am on Tuesday in an inebriated condition and banged on the theatre artiste's door.

"Naik kept ringing the doorbell until it stopped working. Then he started banging on the door of her flat in Model Town, Andheri West, until it broke open," said the source. "She [Gill] was alone inside the flat when the incident took place," the source added.



Aniket Arun Naik

"She then called the Versova police, who rushed to the spot and brought Naik to the police station. He was later allowed to go home," the source said. Later in the afternoon, Gill filed an FIR against Naik. The police called the filmmaker to the station and took him into custody. "We have filed a case under various sections of the IPC and arrested Naik on Tuesday evening. He was produced before court on Wednesday and has been sent to judicial remand," senior inspector Ravindra Badgujar said.

Gill, who initially worked as cabin crew for a reputable airline, was introduced to Naik by her brother-in-law Akshay Pradhan in Delhi in July 2014 as she had wanted to try her luck in the film industry, said the source.

Gill told mid-day that they became friends and later she quit her job at the airline and shifted to Mumbai. "We got into a relationship in February 2016, but we broke up after January 2018," Gill said. She added that Naik had been harassing her since then. "Whenever he was drunk, he would call me from random numbers and knock on my door in the middle of night. I told him to stop coming to my place but he didn't listen," Gill said. "On the night of March 28, Naik had called me on WhatsApp from an unknown number and after I disconnected, he came here created a ruckus at night. The next day, I called the police, who asked me to inform them immediately when he comes again," Gill said. Gill added that she then asked Naik's friends to warn him against harassing her.

"However, he came again on Tuesday morning drunk. When I tried to contact my friends and police, he snatched my mobile phone. I ran to the bedroom and shut the door but he broke that, too. I somehow managed to call my friends, who informed the police," she said.

Gill added that society has asked her to vacate the flat within 10 days because "they do not want a repeat of the chaos in the middle of night". Naik is the writer and director of Konkani film Amizade.

