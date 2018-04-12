Mumbai: FIR finally registered against Malad school for illegal construction

Days after mid-day reported about the civic and police authorities dragging their feet for filing an FIR against the VIBGYOR high school in Goregaon for carrying out massive illegal alterations and additions, the Kurar police station finally register



Civic and police officials visited the school on Monday to do another inspection

Days after mid-day reported about the civic and police authorities dragging their feet for filing an FIR against the VIBGYOR high school in Goregaon for carrying out massive illegal alterations and additions, the Kurar police station finally registered a case against the owner and architect of the school on Monday.

Detailed inquiry

The FIR was registered against Rustom Kerawalla, owner and trustee of the school and Chandan Kelekar, the architect of the school. Speaking to mid-day, Uday Rajshirke, senior police inspector of Kurar police station said, "The FIR has been registered under section 53 (1)(7)(3) of the MRTP Act 1966 for the violations. Now, a detailed inquiry will be conducted, after which further course of action will be taken against the accused."

According to a BMC official, officials from the building and factory department of the P-North (Malad) ward and Kurar police station personnel visited the school on Monday to do another inspection. During the visit, cops also observed the same violations mentioned in earlier notices sent to the school. An official from the ward said, "A report has been prepared and an FIR has been registered. Now, the police will take further action like interrogation and arrest."

'What FIR?'

Kerawalla told mid-day, "I am not aware of any FIR being registered against me. I had said that day itself that all these allegations are baseless and made by people with ulterior motives."

mid-day highlighted the violations in the school in a front-page report on April 7 titled, 'Rainbow of allegations, but no FIR'. The report mentioned that while BMC had carried out an inspection of the school and found the illegal construction four months ago, no FIR had been registered yet. BMC had issued a notice to the school, too.

When the officials visited the school, they were shocked to see students playing inside the basement. The place had a small cricket pitch, skating area and basketball court and was centrally air conditioned. The basement exits were improper too, posing a greater risk with regards to fire safety.

