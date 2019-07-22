Watch video: Fire at MTNL building in Bandra; several feared trapped

national

Fire fighting team carry out rescue operations as several people are feared trapped on the terrace of the Bandra MTNL building where the fire broke out

Fire at MTNL. Pic/ Shadab Khan

A massive fire broke out at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL building) which is located in KC Marg, near the Bandra fire station in Bandra West, Mumbai.

The Mumbai Fire Department categorised the fire as a level-4 fire at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building in Bandra area on Monday afternoon, said a PTI report. Approximately 100 people are reported to be trapped on the terrace of the building, the report added.

Smoke seen across Bandra's skyline after a massive fire broke out in the MTNL building. Pic: Nimesh Dave

According to the latest report, over 60 persons who were stranded in the MTNL building fire have been rescued. Rescue operations, as well as fire fighting operations, still continue.A fire brigade official said that as it is a working day, most MTNL employees were present inside the building.

Rescue operations at MTNL building. Pic/ Anurag Kamble



Fire Fighting robot COLOSSUS used during the rescue operation at MTNL building/ Pic Pradeep Dhivar

In videos shared on social media and visuals on news channels, smoke could be seen coming out of the building as firefighters were making efforts to bring the fire under control. According to initial reports, the fire is confined on the third and fourth floor of the ground plus nine-floor building and many people are feared trapped on the upper floors and terrace. The Mumbai fire brigade has deployed 14 fire engines for the rescue operation. There have been no reports of any injuries so far.

More details awaited

The MTNL fire incident takes place a day after a fire broke out on the third floor of Churchill Chambers, a building behind the Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba around 12.15 pm, killing one person and injuring two. A resident, Shyam Aiyyar, 54, died while another, Yusuf Punawala, 43, who inhaled smoke, was admitted to the Bombay Hospital. A fireman, Bhurmal Santosh Patil from Mandvi Fire Station, who also inhaled smoke, was given First Aid. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Thick smoke filled the stairs of the building that is almost a century old, trapping residents in their third-floor flats. Some were also trapped in the passage on the third floor from where they were rescued. In all 15 residents were rescued.

