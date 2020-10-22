Mumbai: Fire breaks out at garment factory in Kurla

A fire broke out at a garment factory located near Kamani Fire Brigade in Kurla (West) on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place around 3.15 pm.

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and a team of firefighters, local police and MCGM staff were rushed to the spot.

According to officials, no casualty has been reported. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from Prajakta Kasale)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news