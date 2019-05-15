Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Gausiya compound in Kalwa, no casualties yet

national

Initial reports suggest that 30-35 godowns have been burned down due to the fire

A major fire broke out at the Gausiya compound near Shil Daighar in Kalwa. Initial reports suggest that 30-35 godowns have been burned down due to the fire. However, no casualties are yet reported.

According to reports, Disaster management vehicle, three fire brigades and fire fighting personnels have been deployed to douse the fire at the spot. Although no casualties have been reported yet, few two wheelers and four wheelers have been burnt down. Efforts are being made to douse the fire.

More details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates