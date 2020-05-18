Mumbai: Fire breaks out at residential building in Mazgaon, no casualty reported

A fire broke out at a residential building in Mazgaon on Monday afternoon. The Mumbai fire brigade team is on the spot and the rescue operation is going on.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a residential building in Mazgaon area in Mumbai. Four fire engines are present at the spot. — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

As per the information received from the fire officials, they received a call at 12.20 pm on Monday. The fire was in Shirin Manzil, Tadwadi. The fire brigade team arrived within 15 minutes on the spot with four fire engines and four jumbo tankers and declared level two fire on the scale of one to five.

The fire was confined in two flats on 6th floor of the seven floor building. Smoke logged on the entire floor. Two persons were rescued by firemen from 5th floor of the building and brought to safety by staircases. Seven persons are stranded on the 7th floor flat but they are at a safer location and efforts are being made by fire brigade to bring them to a place of safety.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news