Mumbai: Fire put out at Nariman Point 5-star Trident, no casualties reported

national

The cause of Trident fire at Nariman Point is yet to be ascertained. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

Representational picture

A Level-2 fire broke out in Trident Hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai late on Wednesday night. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. In another incident, a fire broke out in a hotel in Mazgaon area of the city late night yesterday. Five fire tenders were pressed into action to put out the fire.

Earlier in the day, a second fire broke out in the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital located in Andheri, which was later doused off. No casualties or injuries were reported.

On Monday, nine people lost their lives after a fire broke out in the electric board of the hospital.

