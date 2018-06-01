Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Ballard Estate building, no casualties reported

There were no immediate reports of casualties as fire tenders have been deployed to the location to control the blaze



A major fire broke out in a building in Ballard Estate in South Mumbai. According to ANI reports, the fire engulfed the Scindia House (Commercial) which is near the Income Tax Office at Ballard Estate.

There were no immediate reports of casualties as fire tenders have been deployed to the location to control the blaze. ANI reported that five persons who were stranded on the upper floors of the building have been rescued. ANI posted on twitter.

Mumbai: The Level-2 fire that broke out inside an office at Scindia House (Commercial) now becomes Level 3 fire. The five persons who were stranded have also been rescued. pic.twitter.com/l81o4KiyH0 — ANI (@ANI) 1 June 2018

Firefighters trying to douse the blaze, initially categorised it as a Level-2 fire later said that it is a Level 3 fire

(more details awaited)

