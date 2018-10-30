Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Bandra, no casualties reported

national

Pics Courtesy/ Shadab Khan, Rajendra Aklekar

A massive fire broke out at a particular slum area, in the Western Suburbs of Bandra West in Mumbai. The fire was said to be a level 3 fire, which occurred at 11.36 am.

According to reports, 108 ambulances, 9 Adnan Energy, the Mumbai police have been mobilized while 8 water tankers, 9 fire engines, 10 fire tenders DFO, ADFO and other staff are already on site.

The incident was reported at 11.50 am in Nargis Dutt Nagar slum, located opposite Bandra fire station in Bandra (West), the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

"A joint team of fire brigade, ward staffers and Mumbai Police personnel has been mobilised to douse the flames," it added.

Local MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, who is overseeing the rescue operation, said prima facie the blaze was triggered by a cylinder blast in the slum.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

