Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Big Bazaar outlet in Matunga, no casualties reported

Pic credit: Mahesh Bhave

A major fire broke out at a Big Bazaar outlet in Matunga West area on Monday afternoon. As per reports, the fire broke out in a ground-plus-one building housing. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Several Fire Brigade personnel, one ambulance and a Quick Response Vehicle reached the spot to douse the flames. Five fire engines have also been deployed at the spot, said the officials.

All the people inside the store at the time of the fire were reportedly were to rushed out to safety and no casualty has been reported as yet. Firefighting operations were continuing.

A similar incident occurred last week in South Mumbai. According to reports, a fire broke out at the famous Crawford Market area. Reports also state that four fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot.

The fire engines are currently making efforts to douse the flames at Crawford Market. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted around 10.50 am at the shopping centre located behind a mosque on Abdul Rahman Street and spread rapidly in the complex, the official said.

Several electronic goods, plastic, stationery items and electric installations were gutted in the fire, he said.

Four fire engines, as many water tankers, and a quick response vehicle were rushed to the spot, he said. The fire brigade personnel managed to extinguish the flames after hectic efforts for about an hour, he said.

The exact cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

