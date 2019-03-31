Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building in Mulund

national

According to reports, a fire broke out in a building in Mulund area in Central Mumbai

Representational Image

The fire took place at Sheetal Chhaya building located at JN Nagar situated in Mulund. Three fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.

On Friday, a massive fire had broken out in a mobile shop near Ghatkopar Railway Station. The incident occurred around 2.40 PM at Top Ten Mobile Shop, Near Ghatkopar Guest House, Opposite Platform no.1. Soon four fire engines and ambulances were rushed to the spot. Four fire tenders also deployed. As per the initial report, no casualties were reported in the incident.

