Mumbai: Fire brigade, animal activists rescue injured buffalo in Nalasopara

Over a dozen animal activists with the help of fire brigade team of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) rescued an injured buffalo that was lying on the roadside in Nalasopara for the past four days during torrential rain.

Activist Abhishek Thakur learned about the injured buffalo four days ago and he immediately informed his colleagues. “Since it had been raining heavily, it was not possible for us to immediately arrange a vehicle and a crane to lift the buffalo whose rear leg was fractured due to an accident. One of our colleagues tried to put a plastic sheet on the animal to protect it from the rains but due to strong winds the cover flew away,” said Kunal Akre, an activist.

“A colleague, Aman Palghat had been regularly visiting the spot to check on her condition. Yesterday we called the fire brigade team who reached the spot with a high-tech crane in-built in a fire engine. The crane lifted the buffalo and we rushed her to a gaushala in Nalasopara where she is being treated for her injury,” Akre added.

