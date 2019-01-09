Mumbai: Fire in Tilak Nagar yet again as blaze hits multi-storey building

national

Mumbai city suburbs of Tilak Nagar, located in Chembur faced another fire hazard on Wednesday evening. According to reports, building no 50, which is a multi-storey establishment which is located near Saraswati school caught fire. Four fire engines and water tankers were dispatched to the spot.

More details awaited.

Citizens took to social networking site Twitter quickly to react upon the fire in Tilak Nagar. Here's what some of them had to say.

And today another fire broke out in Tilak Nagar. There's absolute chaos due to the parking on roads in the colony. https://t.co/A22wLP1YnN — Neenu (@kpophustle) January 9, 2019

Unbelievable how often this is happening. Tilak Nagar needs a revisit on fire safety norms! — Chyrag (@chiragbshah) January 9, 2019

In a similar incident, a fire had broken out at Sadhana Industrial Estate near Mahindra Tower, Worli around 4.30 pm on December 29. Eight fire engines, two fire tenders, seven jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. The ground-plus three-storey commercial structure was completely engulfed in smoke, said a fire official. Twelve firemen were rushed to the hospital, after they complained of suffocation.

A month ago, a deadly blaze at ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri had claimed six lives and left more than 30 injured. The building had neither a fire NOC nor occupation certificate. Ten fire tenders and 15 ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire brigade officials said 147 people were rescued from the hospital, which includes patients as well as staff members.

