Mumbai: Fires break out at Powai and Andheri, no one injured

TWO fire incidents were reported in the city on Thursday — one in a high-rise in Powai and another in an industrial unit at Andheri East. However, both the blazes were extinguished within an hour and no one was injured.

The first incident occurred on the second floor of 16-storey Trikuta Tower near Suncity Complex in Powai. The fire brigade received a call around 10.45 am and the flames were extinguished by 11.19 am. The fire was of level I and no injuries were reported in the incident.

The second fire broke out inside a vehicle at Renault's service centre in Sona Udyog Bhavan — Jeep Service Centre. It happened around 12.10 pm and the flames were doused by 12.30 pm. The fire brigade declared it as a level I fire.

Earlier in the week, a fire had broken out at City Centre mall near Mumbai Central and it had taken the fire brigade 56 hours to douse the flames, making it the longest fire-fighting operation ever carried out by them.

