Mumbai: Five minors attack, sodomise 14-year-old boy in Dongri remand home

Five minors from the Children's Remand Home at Dongri were booked for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old in the premises.

The incident came to light when the teenager was produced in a juvenile court on November 25, to appear in a case in which he was accused of committing sodomy, a report in Hindustan Times read. It said the police have registered an FIR and the court has ordered an inquiry into the alleged incident.

There are 25 children lodged in one barrack [of the remand home]. The survivor was detained after he was booked by Kurar police a few months ago when he allegedly sodomised a 12-year-old boy," a police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

In his statement, the teenager said on November 24, five inmates attacked and sexually abused him. Police said the accused called him to a toilet on the ground floor and they sexually abused him.

The next day, the teenager told his brother about the incident when they met as he was produced in a juvenile court for the case in which he is an accused. The report said after the teenager narrated his ordeal to the judge, an inquiry was ordered and he was also taken for a medical check-up.

The medical check-up confirmed that the teenager has been assaulted. The report said an FIR was registered under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police detained the accused and sent them to the Children's Remand Home at Dongri and the teenager has been assigned a different barrack.

Avinash Dharmadhikari, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Dongri division, was quoted in the report as saying, “We have registered the case and investigation is on.”

