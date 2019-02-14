Mumbai Food: Bandra Cafe is a cosy place with good comfort food

things-to-do

A cafe on Bandra's Chapel Road is the perfect excuse for an evening break with its wide selection of the beverage, coupled with comfort food

Luscious litchi and organic smokey green tea

We were first acquainted with Tasse de Thé (TDT), a French-themed tea cafe, when we were roaming around hungry in Horniman Circle with a friend last year. We mistook the lavish exteriors for a designer crockery store. Back in September, a new branch opened up in Bandra, and the one in Fort shut. And one Saturday morning, we decided to make a trip with another friend — because she had just come down for a summer break from London, and Chapel Road is always a good idea for a leisurely stroll.

The restaurant's aesthetic has stayed the same — the pastel-themed furniture reminds you of a vintage French café straight out of a Jacques Demy film. We're the only customers at the restaurant. When we proceed to order, the staff guides us through the wide menu; tea is served in cups of three sizes and prices vary accordingly. We explain we have a cold and they recommend the organic smokey green tea (Rs 147). Our friend picks luscious litchi (Rs 167), and the chilli cheese toast (Rs 170).

Our order arrives in 10 minutes. The green tea is an instant hit from the first sip, and we prefer to drink this instead of cough suppressants. The aromas aren't as overbearing as luscious litchi, where the infusion of the fruit isn't apparent while tasting it, but it leaves a sweet aftertaste. The chilli cheese filling is sandwiched between charcoal bread, and we like the combination because the bread alone offsets the spiciness and isn't bland. We mop up the plate in 10 minutes and are back at the counter to order more.



Blue Refill

We decide to test the place on the classic English early grey (Rs 157) that our friend has been sipping away in England. We also pick an iced tea called blue refill and the pesto panini, and the staff alerts us that a combo offer is available for Rs 370.



Pesto panini

Our adventure of sipping on iced tea while suffering from a bad cold goes down surprisingly well. A concoction of blue pea flower and peach, it soothes our throat with a cinnamon scent. The panini bread is light and complements the pesto that isn't overloaded with cheese. But the star of the day is the earl grey — it's dense with faint traces of citrus. "It's better than what I've been drinking in Britain," our friend remarks. We leave TDT fresh and ready to head for work, and with a yearning for an evening break only so we can come here again.

AT Tasse de Thé, Rose Minar, 87, Bandra West

CALL 26400708

