Mumbai Food: Dessert in a glass at Liquid Sweet Shop in BKC

Yauatcha's all-new Liquid Sweet Shop menu is inspired by their signature desserts. We find out if the cocktails are a worthy melange

Red fruit fromage martini

We love cocktails, and we love desserts. The two have always been separate, distinct entities for us. But, when does a drink become a dessert and vice versa? The boundaries get blurry at Yauatcha.

The BKC fine-dine has launched their all-new Liquid Sweet Shop menu, a collection of dessert cocktails, in which each concoction is inspired by their signature offerings. It's targeted at mature drinkers - with a sweet tooth - who can savour the nuances in the cocktails. There's no additional sugar though, assures Abhishek Bindal, VP, Operations KA Hospitality. "Whatever sweetness you will taste is courtesy of the nature of the ingredients used," he says. This gets our vote.



Pecan delice coffee with vodka,caramel and coffee cream. Pics/Atul Kamble

On his recommendation, we start off with the raspberry delice martini, a take on the restaurant's most popular, Instagrammed dessert. To understand the references, we also call for the dessert, which features a raspberry and manjari (dark chocolate made from single-origin cacao beans from Madagascar) chocolate mousse with a lychee panna cotta centre. The cocktail, on the other hand, is made with raspberry liqueur, vodka, white and dark creme de cacao and vanilla essence. The parallels in the flavour profiles are undeniable. Yet, the cocktail has an identity of its own. It is sophisticated and smooth, and easily something you could swig in the day. Having said that, do make sure you go slow. For this writer, it would mean 30 minutes to finish a drink. It's not a martini that can be knocked down at light speed. Primarily because it's an experience.



Abhishek Bindal, VP, Operations KA Hospitality

Next up, we call for the pecan coffee cocktail, with house-made caramel vodka, espresso and coffee cream. The caffeinated concoction tastes familiar, which erodes the novelty. It might appeal to those who are fans of the beverage. But, if you're looking for novelty, like we are, the red fruit fromage martini, prepared with berry compote and mascarpone-washed vodka, is your fix. The mascarpone adds a creamy texture, similar to egg white, and provides a rich and full flavour. Despite the creaminess, it is light on the palate as compared to a cream-based cocktail. A refreshing break comes in the form of the Amaretto sour, made with Italian lemon juice, whisky, Amaretto liqueur, egg white foam and angostura bitters. It is the drink you would want to finish your meal with.

We like the fact that despite being dessert cocktails, they aren't cloying, to the extent that you can even order a dessert on the side. We cross-paired it with their savoury turnip cake, which helped elevate the experience. The cocktails are sweet, but not too much. What's noteworthy in the drinks is the mouthfeel and the lingering aftertaste.

