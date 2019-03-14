Mumbai: Foot-over-bridge near CST railway station collapses; several injured

The foot over bridge connecting CST station to Azad Maidan Police Station collapsed, a few people are said to be injured. More details are awaited

A foot over bridge (FOB) connecting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) platform 1 north end with BT Lane near Times of India building has collapsed. Around 23 people have been injured in the incident until now. The injured persons are being treated at St George Hospital, Fort. The commuters have been asked to use alternate routes. Senior officers are on spot. More details are awaited.

Here's what the Mumbai Police tweeted on the incident:

Here are a few photos of the incident:

