Mumbai: Four boys swept away while bathing in the sea at Juhu beach

While taking a bath at Juhu beach, four of a group of five friends drowned on Thursday evening. A local, who was taking an evening walk at the beach, managed to rescue only one of them, identified as Wasim Khan. However, he immediately informed the Disaster Management Cell about the incident. Teams of the Navy and fire brigade have launched a search operation to trace the others.

Speaking to mid-day, the local Jitesh Mangera said, “I was taking an evening walk at the beach when I spotted the five boys bathing in the sea. I had asked them not to venture deep into the water since there was a high tide. However, within moments they started drowning. I immediately rushed to the spot and managed to rescue only one of them. All the boys are from Juhu Gulli area.”



Relatives and friends of the boys react to the news of their drowning. Pics/Ashish Raje

