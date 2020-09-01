Mumbai: Four dead after car crashes into them at Crawford Market

The driver of the car who was beaten up by locals in June after he hit some pedestrians near the JJ Flyover injuring some of them

Four people were injured and four died after a speeding car rammed into people sitting outside Janta restaurant at Crawford market opposite the office of Mumbai's Commissioner of Police on Monday night. The injured, including the driver, were rushed to JJ Hospital by locals and police.

The driver of the car was also involved in another accident on June 12 near JJ flyover, then driving a different car, and had caused minor injuries to pedestrians. Locals had beaten him up back then. He was arrested by police and was released later on bail.

Monday's incident took place at 9 pm when the car was heading towards Carnac Bunder from LT Marg. However, the driver lost control of the car near Janta restaurant.



The impact of the accident was so huge that the car was completely crushed. Four people were brought dead to the hospital

Among the injured is a waiter from the hotel and another is a customer who had gone to pick up food from there.

Also Read: Former Palghar corporator's son killed in accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Four people were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Of these, one remains unidentified and three have been identified as Nahim, Saroja, Jubeda. While the injured have been identified as Mohmmad Juhi, 32, Nadim Ansari, 40, Kamlesh, 20, Mohmmad Nadim, 41. It was not clear which one of these is the driver till the time of going to press.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news