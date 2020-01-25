Mumbai: Four months on, Vasai doctor booked for 16-year-old girl's death

Four months after a 16-year-old died at a Vasai nursing home just a day after being admitted for dengue, the Manikpur police have booked the doctor for negligence.

A panel of the civil medical authority which, during its enquiry, studied the treatment given to the girl concluded that Dr Prakash Shinde of Prakash Nursing Home in Deendayal Nagar, Vasai West, had been extremely careless. The report, based on which the FIR has been filed, was given to Manikpur police on Wednesday.



Prakash Nursing Home

The deceased, Kajal Chaudhary, lived with her parents and two younger brothers at Sai Nagar, Vasai West. A Std X student, Chaudhary was admitted to the nursing home on September 17, 2019 at 10.30 am. She died the next day at 1.30 pm.

According to the family, Chaudhary had been suffering from fever and headache when she had visited the nursing home with her mother to meet her ailing uncle. The uncle suggested that Kajal consult Dr Shinde. As per Shinde's advice, Chaudhary was admitted to the hospital. All was well until the next day when her condition suddenly became critical. "She was having trouble breathing. We asked the nurses and doctors what was happening but no one said anything. We also asked to let us take her to a bigger hospital but nobody listened. Soon a tube was being inserted in her throat and she was being shifted to another ward. After some time, a nurse told us she died," said Chandan Chaurasiya, Chaudhary's uncle.

"She had bled from her mouth and nose. The doctors fled from the hospital and hundreds of locals and our neighbours came to the hospital. Police also came to the spot. They sent her body for an autopsy to JJ Hospital," Chaurasiya added. Her postmortem report has not been released yet, while her viscera was also sent for tests.

Chaudhary was diagnosed with Dengue NS1 by the ELISA method. Chaudhary's patient file and other related documents were seized by the police. The expert panel's report said that surgeon Dr Shinde, chose to treat Chaudhary himself instead of getting an MD on board.

"We have filed a case against Dr Prakash Shinde of the Prakash Nursing Home under Section 304A (Causing death by negligence). If the postmortem report points to any other causes of death, we will add relevant sections to the FIR," said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manikpur police. No arrests have been made so far.

