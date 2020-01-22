Mumbai: Fresh cases filed against PNB scam accused Wadhawans

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) on Monday filed a fresh FIR against HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan.

According to EOW officials, a Malad resident — Chandrakishor Kolodiwala (69), had booked a flat in the HDIL group's Majestic Tower in Bhandup and paid R81,02,853 to HDIL from 2010 to 2013. As per the agreement between the two, Kolodiwala was supposed to get the possession of the flat in 2013. However, despite around 6 years passing by, the complainant is yet to get the flat In his complaint, Kolodiwala said that he booked the flat in 2010 and later deposited the money in instalments in HDIL account and for a flat which he was supposed to get in 2013.

However, during their investigation, the EOW officials found out that more than 400 people had booked flats in the same construction site. It was also found that the HDIL owners received around R200 crore from those people and that none of them have received their flats till date.

EOW officials have registered a case under Sections 409, 420, 34 of IPC and MOFA (The Maharashtra Ownership Flat Act) against HDIL, operator Rakesh Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan and others.

Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan are already been arrested by the EOW for their role in the high-profile Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank fraud case worth R6,700 crore and are in judicial custody.

