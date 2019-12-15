Mumbai: Fresh probe into KEM death

This picture has been used for representational purposes

More than a month after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit at Parel's KEM Hospital, leading to the death of a 2.5-month-old boy, Prince Rajbhar, who sustained severe burn injuries, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) launched a fresh probe into the incident. A seven-member committee was set up to initiate a fresh investigation into Prince's death.

Dr T P Lahane, director of DMER, said, "The committee has been set up to examine all aspects of the case with a fresh perspective and in a fair manner." He added that the decision came at the behest of senior officials of the civic body.

Prince, who had a congenital heart defect and was suffering from pneumonia, was admitted to KEM hospital last month. After the fire, his left arm had to be amputated due to the burns. Shortly after, his condition deteriorated and he died on November 22.

