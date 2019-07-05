Mumbai: Get your act together in one month: Fire brigade to Lord Of The Drinks

crime

Gives eatery in Kamala Mills compound a five-point advisory following CFO's surprise check last month

Lord of the Drinks is on the third floor of Trade View building in Kamala Mills compound, Lower Parel

Following a fire safety check by the chief fire officer last month, Lord Of The Drinks (LOTD) at Kamala Mills Compound has been issued a five-point compliance report by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. A fire brigade team had inspected the LOTD premises and had asked for some immediate alterations to its interiors for fire compliance. It has now given the eatery 30 days to comply with the advisory that primarily highlights the structure of kitchen, electrical work and sensitisation of employees.

The city CFO, Prabhat Rahangdale had made a surprise visit to LOTD at the beginning of June 2019. During his visit, he had found major flaws in the eatery in terms of fire safety measures. A fire officer, who visited LOTD the next day suggested changes including removal of a tandoor bhatti located right next to a fire exit.

CFO Rahangdale had sought a detailed report from the fire officer including measures to make the place more fire compliant. "The report has suggested some changes in the kitchen, upgrade of firewall and fire curtains. Also, the electrical fittings here had some flaws," a source from the Fire Brigade department told mid-day, adding, "We have also advised training employees about how to react to a fire emergency and standard practices regarding it."

Confirming the development, CFO Rahangdale said, "After a detailed inspection, we have issued an advisory to the eatery in question and have given it 30 days to comply. It will not need major changes but whatever suggested is necessary for fire safety." "Authorities at the place have readily agreed to make the changes at the earliest and seek more guidance from us if needed," he added. According to sources, CFO has instructed fire officials to carry out surprise checks at all eateries inside the Kamala Mills compound.

Five-point advisory issued to LOTD

1. Upgrade kitchen as per fire safety norms

2. Upgrade firewalls between kitchen and eatery

3. Upgrade fire curtains inside kitchen

4. Place prominent signage for better understanding of place for customers

5. Sensitise employees and train them about standard fire safety practices

