Mumbai: Girgaum chowpatty to get heritage makeover

national

Entire half-kilometre of Girgaum chowpatty stretch to be transformed with masonry, viewing gallery and new streetlights

The bund wall of Girgaum chowpatty will be refurbished with Ashlar masonry to give the area a uniform look that matches the exteriors of Wilson College. Pics/Bipin Kokate

You can soon add the beautiful sunset view to your picture-perfect moment at Girgaum chowpatty, courtesy the BMC. The civic body plans to give the iconic landmark a much-needed makeover by adding a viewing gallery, and sprucing up its bund walls right after the city bids farewell to its favourite deity, Ganpati Bappa. The BMC is in the process of drafting the project estimates and is likely to appoint a contractor by next month.

The viewing gallery will be on the lines of the one set up near CSMT and Hanging Garden, and will be set up near Tambe Chowk. The BMC plans to enhance the look of the bund wall by using Ashlar masonry stones, which will be placed in sync with those on the exterior of Wilson College.



The weather-battered walls of Girgaum chowpatty will get a much-needed facelift and sport Ashlar masonry. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Sunset point

The authority has already given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the BMC to maintain and develop the viewing gallery, which the BMC claims will be a perfect sunset point for visitors.

A senior official said, "We are not promoting this as a selfie point because it might not be an ideal point for a selfie considering its proximity to the sea. It is a small area where currently SWD pipes are stored and we will soon beautify the section." According to officials, the idea was to develop and maintain a uniform look of the Queen's Necklace right up to Tambe Chowk, which was earlier missing. The bund wall that runs along 450 m will be refurbished and not brought down completely.



The viewing gallery will be set up near Tambe Chowk, which is currently being used to store SWD pipes.

Bus stops too

The plan of the makeover also includes the beautification of three bus-stops that fall in this 450 m stretch. They will be redeveloped on the lines of the current bus stops at Marine Drive to maintain uniformity of design and layout. In addition, the BMC has also started work on installing compact street poles that will have signals, cameras and lights all mounted on a single pole.

While the BMC doesn't need additional permission from the heritage committee, the plan for the makeover was approved with the HC-appointed Girgaum Chowpatty monitoring committee.

Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of D ward, said, "We will not be bringing down the bund wall but will refurbish it with Ashlar masonry so that visitors can enjoy the exterior look of the Chowpatty as well. We will award the contracts by next month."

Also Read: Warli Art painted pillars spring up at Chowpatty leave authorities stumped!

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates