Mumbai: Girl rescued; boy drowns at Bandra bandstand; rescue operations underway

In a shocking incident, a boy and a girl who were sitting on rocks at Bandra Bandstand promenade, around 100 to 150 feet away from seashore suddenly drowned in the sea. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon around noon time. While the police and local fisherman managed to rescue the girl, the search operation to rescue the boy is underway.

The girl, identified as Priti Gupta, 20, was seated on a rocky patch of Bandstand near Bandra Fort. At around 12.10 pm she drowned into the sea due to high tide. A local fisherman came immediately came to her rescue. At present, the girl is admitted at the civic-run Bhabha hospital in Bandra and is undergoing treatment.

Besides the girl, the boy also drowned in the sea. Navy drivers and members of the Coast Guard are doing rescue operations in order to save the boy. It is rock seashore, hence warning signs are already put onshore stating danger. In the past too, Bandra Bandstand has witnessed a few incidents of drowning. Despite the repetitive alarm by the authorities - of not to enter the sea, still, people venture into it.

Also Read: Watch Video: 4 marshals save woman from drowning at Bandra Bandstand

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates