Mumbai: Godown wall crushes 20-year-old to death

Representational Image

A 20-year-old died and a minor was injured after the wall of a godown collapsed on a number of huts at Yusuf Mehar Ali Road in Masjid area on Sunday afternoon, according to the Disaster Management Cell.

Sources said that the injured were rushed to St George Hospital, where Mohammad Ashifulla was declared dead. An official from the disaster management cell said, "Another person was injured, but he was released after primary treatment." There is still no clarity whether Ashifulla was inside a hut or he was just passing by when the incident took place.

