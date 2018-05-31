Mumbai: Government asks police to probe how Indrani Mukerjea got drugs inside jail
The state government has ordered the Mumbai Police to probe Indrani Mukerjea's hospitalisation at JJ after her drug overdose last month
Indrani Mukerjea
The state government has ordered the Mumbai Police to probe Indrani Mukerjea's hospitalisation at JJ after her drug overdose last month. She is facing trial for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. A state official said, "It has been found in the report [filed earlier by Inspector General of Prisons Rajvardhan Sinha] that she herself got some drug from outside and consumed it. This is a serious security breach and needs to be probed by the Mumbai Police."
The suspicion is that she hid the medicines or had help to smuggle them inside. Officials have also found that Indrani, husband Peter Mukerjea and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna had food in the court, and when she returned to Byculla jail, she was taken to JJ Hospital. The police will have to probe who provided the medicines and how she took them inside.
In custody since August 2015, Indrani was taken to the hospital around 11 pm on April 6. This is not the first such instance with her. On October 2, 2015, she was taken to JJ Hospital in a similar condition and had to be kept in the Critical Care Unit. Then too, the diagnosis had confirmed a drug overdose.
Security for Mikhail
The CBI yesterday moved an application before the trial court, which is hearing the Sheena Bora murder case, seeking a direction to the Assam police to provide security to Mikhail Bora, the deceased's brother and a witness in the case. The application was filed by CBI officer K K Singh to whom Mikhail had emailed his concerns.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Caught on Camera: Couple thrashed inside police station in Mumbai