Mumbai: Government asks police to probe how Indrani Mukerjea got drugs inside jail

The state government has ordered the Mumbai Police to probe Indrani Mukerjea's hospitalisation at JJ after her drug overdose last month



Indrani Mukerjea

The state government has ordered the Mumbai Police to probe Indrani Mukerjea's hospitalisation at JJ after her drug overdose last month. She is facing trial for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. A state official said, "It has been found in the report [filed earlier by Inspector General of Prisons Rajvardhan Sinha] that she herself got some drug from outside and consumed it. This is a serious security breach and needs to be probed by the Mumbai Police."

The suspicion is that she hid the medicines or had help to smuggle them inside. Officials have also found that Indrani, husband Peter Mukerjea and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna had food in the court, and when she returned to Byculla jail, she was taken to JJ Hospital. The police will have to probe who provided the medicines and how she took them inside.

In custody since August 2015, Indrani was taken to the hospital around 11 pm on April 6. This is not the first such instance with her. On October 2, 2015, she was taken to JJ Hospital in a similar condition and had to be kept in the Critical Care Unit. Then too, the diagnosis had confirmed a drug overdose.