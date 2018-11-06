Mumbai: Government Railway Police steps up action against druggies, habitual criminals

national

The cases filed against drug addicts involved in petty crimes has increased from 16 in 2016 to 310 and 756 in 2017 and 2018 (till September) respectively

Several crimes have taken place on the stretch between Masjid and Sandhurst Road railway stations. File Pic

Working to put an end to criminal activities along railway tracks, the GRP has over the past one year taken massive action against druggies and has also externed a huge number of habitual criminals.

The cases filed against drug addicts involved in petty crimes has increased from 16 in 2016 to 310 and 756 in 2017 and 2018 (till September) respectively. Similarly, as compared to 54 habitual offenders externed in 2016, 102 and 120 criminals met the same fate in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The police said most druggies have been involved in thefts along the tracks. To buy drugs they sell scrap near railway yards, steal cell phones and even pickpocket stuff. The cops added that they have also been found involved in assault and molestation cases. They took serious cognizance of these crimes and started booking the addicts under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. A GRP officer said, "This action will significantly reduce the number of thefts and crime against women as well."

After the cops found habitual offenders committing the same crimes again and again, they started externing them from the city limits. Officers said that after taking action they would also inform other police stations in Mumbai and Thane so that the offenders did not manage to return.



Speaking to mid-day, Niket Kaushik, commissioner of police, GRP, said, "We are taking action against the druggies creating nuisance along the rail tracks. Even habitual criminals are being externed."

