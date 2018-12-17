Mumbai: GRP official felicitated for saving heart attack victim at Dadar station

national

The Army training came handy for 37-year-old Pawane who picked up Tukaram Gole at Dadar railway station and raced to the hospital

Central Railway's officials felicitated Government Railway Police (GRP) head constable Mahadeo Pawane for saving 65-year-old heart attack victim's life. The Army training came handy for 37-year-old Pawane who picked up Tukaram Gole at Dadar railway station and raced to the hospital.

Sixty-five-year-old Tukaram Gole owes his life to army man-turned-GRP constable. The incident happened when Gole who was at Dadar station experienced pain in his chest and his knees buckled under him. He was lying on the platform when GRP constable Mahadeo Pawane came running to him.

Pawane told mid-day, "I was deputed to control crowds during peak hours at Dadar station. Around 7 pm that day, I noticed that an elderly man had collapsed on the platform. I rushed towards him and asked him what was wrong and he gaspingly told me he had a pain in his chest and was unable to breathe."

Pawane's army training immediately kicked in and without another thought, he picked Gole in his arms and ran towards the ambulance parked outside. He even accompanied Gole to Sion hospital where he got him admitted for treatment. Gole told mid-day, "I live in Kurla and work at a Goregaon-based housing society. I had come to Dadar station to catch a Goregaon train when I felt a terrible pain and fell down. I was unable to see anything and could not breathe either. Suddenly, I spotted Pawane who asked me a couple of questions and then picked me up in his arms. I do not remember how I reached the hospital. Pawane is god for me, he saved my life."

The doctor told Gole that this was his first heart attack and if he had not been brought to the hospital on time, it would have proved fatal.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates