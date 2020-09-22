Mumbai: HC dismisses BJP petition over post of LoP in the BMC

The BJP is desperately in need of a chair of power and looking for every opportunity Ravi Raja, Leader of Opposition

The Bombay High Court dismissed a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prabhakar Shinde, for seeking the post of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) on Monday. It comes as a blow to the BJP, which wanted the post after rejecting it two years back. Congress corporator Ravi Raja continues as LoP. While the Congress welcomed the HC decision, the BJP said that they will appeal in the Supreme Court.

After the election in 2017, then leader of BJP, Manoj Kotak, rejected the post of the LoP and chose to work as neutral. As per the procedure, Congress's Ravi Raja was made the LoP. After the Vidhan Sabha polls, BJP demanded the LoP postback. Mayor Kishori Pednekar rejected the demand and Shinde approached the HC in June.

On Monday, a bench headed by Justice S J Kathawalla said in its judgment, "A mere change in mindset or volition would not be sufficient to overturn a previous appointment. The law does not contemplate an important post such as that of Leader of Opposition to be occupied temporarily on the whims of any person or party."

Congress will contest all posts

While there was a buzz that Congress candidates will not contest the election of statutory committees in the BMC, Ravi Raja said that they are going to contest every post. Generally, the election is held in March every year, but this time it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

