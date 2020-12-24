Mumbai: Head constable shoots self in Tulinj police station at Nalasopara

An on-duty head constable Sakharam Bhoye, deployed at Tulinj police station in Nalasopara East for the last four years, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday morning.

Bhoye, who completed his night shift, shot himself in the head with his service gun inside the cabin of a police inspector.

An on-duty head constable Sakharam Bhoye, deployed at Tulinj police station in Nalasopara for the last four years, allegedly committed suicide inside inspector's cabin. DCP Sanjay Patil reached police station. @mid_day@patel_bhupenhttps://t.co/Kh5sGpnrzq pic.twitter.com/pblO50hKWB — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) December 24, 2020

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 19-Year-Old Attacks Constable With Beer Bottle, Arrested

Hearing the gunshot, Bhoye's colleagues rushed to the cabin and found him in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed about the incident, senior police officials reached Tulinj police station, which comes under the newly formed Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

“Between 8 am and 9 am, police constable Sakharam Bhoye shot himself with his service pistol. We will register a relevant case and will start the investigation to find out the reason behind the suicide. He is survived by his wife and 12-year-old son. We have informed them and they have reached the hospital,” said Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 3, Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police.

The reason for suicide is not known but sources at the police station told Mid-day that Bhoye was reeling under job pressure.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news