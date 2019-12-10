Mumbai: Healthy selfishness is the act of saying no

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Breaking away from the conventional module of dealing only with child behaviour management, a parenting workshop of the Jiyo Parsi at Khareghat Colony focused on teaching Parsi parents the importance of taking out time for themselves and maintaining a healthy work-life balance — a concept they call 'healthy selfishness'.

On Sunday, about 30 members of the community took part in the three-hour workshop, done in two parts. The first half dealt with anger management, and the second was about tackling anxiety.

"The parents were taught the objective of 'I, Me, Myself,'" said Binaifer Sahukar, a counsellor and voluntary workshop consultant with Jiyo Parsi.

"Everything has a ripple effect. If you are calm, then you are able to handle your kids/spouse in a calmer way. 'Healthy selfishness' is the act of saying no. It involves delegating tasks and culling out time for yourself," she added.

"The first hour focused on anger management and we had some role-playing as well. It dealt with how one is supposed to react in a healthy way when kids challenge them," she said, adding, "The second part dealt with anxiety — mainly on how to manage a panic attack."

The third part taught participants how to increase inter-generational community engagement. "We would love the older generation to look after the younger ones. At 60-65 years of age, you are strong, mobile, wise, and have free time because you are retired. What better way to spend this time than looking after the kids? This part dealt with increasing interaction between grandparents and grandchildren," she said.

The last Jiyo Parsi parenting workshop was held in Rustom Baug three months back. "In contrast to the previous one, this time's participants were much older since Khareghat colony has an older demography," she said, adding, "The younger people could easily grasp the concept of having a healthy work-life balance as compared to the older ones."

