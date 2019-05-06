Mumbai: Heritage Colaba building tenants clash over repairs

national

Residents of Sugra Manzil, including designer Divya Thakur and gallerist Shireen Gandhy, accuse ground floor tenant of stalling retiling work to combat rat menace

Sugra Manzil in Colaba. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Repair work that is underway at a heritage building - Sugra Manzil - in Colaba has led to infighting between its tenants when a senior citizen, Basant Misra, dug up the newly paved portion of the common area saying he would not allow the area to be repaired. The men he had called to take out the new tiles on April 25 afternoon were, however, given a warning by the cops.

Tenants claimed that the common space was riddled with rat holes which is why the work was being done in the century-old Sugra Manzil, located a few metres from the Taj hotel. After Misra stopped the work, some tenants including Divya Thakur, Khozem Topiwala, Mubaraka Chamdawala and her husband Malik registered a complaint with the Colaba police station. "As it was a civil dispute, the cops asked us to sit together with Misra and resolve the issue. The cops, however, called the men who trespassed into our building to uproot the tiles, and scolded them," said one of the tenants who visited the police station.



The damaged flooring in the building premises has caused a rodent menace, tenants said. Pics/Suresh Karkera

"There was rodent menace in the building. It was very important to get the tiling work done to get rid of the menace. It was all meant for beautification and strengthening of the heritage building. But Misra has been an impediment to the repair work," said Chamdawala, who added that all the tenants including Misra were sent an email informing them about the repair work.

"The repair work began after a consensus was reached. Everyone contributed for the repair work except Misra. The common space on the ground always caved-in whenever we walked. Sometimes rodents used to jump on our legs or and would enter our flats, too," said Chamdawala. In a bid to get the pending repair work done, a meeting was called but "was unproductive as Misra was adamant," he said.



Divya Thakur and Shireen Gandhy

Over to landlord

Another tenant Divya Thakur who moved into the building in 2004 while it was in dilapidated condition said most tenants "wanted the repairing work to be completed before the monsoon but I don't think it will be done with such hindrances."

"The land belongs to Bombay Port Trust. We have informed the landlord and have intimated BMC, too. The two ground floor tenants – Misra and fashion designer Adarsh Gill – never paid for the repair work of the heritage building. Gill lives in Delhi and Misra is a businessman who hardly lives here," said Thakur.

"Misra told us that he won't allow the common area in front of his flat to be repaired as I believe he has sentimental possession of the area," Thakur added. "It is all about the repair work of the common area which needs to be solved amicably. We are not trespassing into the private property of anyone. If the repair work is done, it will benefit everyone," said fashion designer Shireen Gandhy, who runs a fashion store Chemould at Fort.

'Won't allow repairs'

Misra, who has been living in the building for 41 years, however, said that since the society has not been formed, "the onus is on the landlord. I started the repair work at the building but they have hijacked it for their vested interest," he said, adding, "I will get the repair work done in front of my flat as per my choice and not as per the choice of others living in the building."

